Adani Wilmar Share Price Live blog for 31 Jul 2024

Adani Wilmar Share Price Today Live Updates : Adani Wilmar's stock opened at ₹347.25 and closed at ₹344.4 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹354.9, and the low was ₹347.25. The market capitalization stood at 45794.18 crore. The 52-week high and low were recorded at ₹416.45 and ₹285.85, respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 391,953 shares traded.
Adani Wilmar Share Price Today Live: The stock price of Adani Wilmar has increased by 0.62% and is currently trading at ₹354.55. However, Adani Wilmar's shares have declined by -14.47% to ₹354.55 over the past year. In contrast, Nifty has risen by 25.84% to 24857.30 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|9.29%
|3 Months
|-9.92%
|6 Months
|-1.34%
|YTD
|-0.73%
|1 Year
|-14.47%
The company set aside ₹500 crore of its IPO proceeds in 2022 for funding acquisitions and investments. It acquired basmati rice brand Kohinoor from McCormick Switzerland for about ₹125 crore that year.
Adani Wilmar Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹360.0, 2.17% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹325.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹455.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Buy
|2
|2
|2
|1
|Hold
|2
|2
|2
|0
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Adani Wilmar Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹354.9 & ₹347.25 yesterday to end at ₹352.35. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend