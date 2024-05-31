Adani Wilmar Share Price Live blog for 31 May 2024

Adani Wilmar Share Price Today Live Updates : Adani Wilmar's stock opened at ₹45.5 and closed at ₹45.1 on the last day of trading. The high and low prices for the day were ₹45.5 and ₹45.5 respectively. The market capitalization of the company was ₹46.41 crore. The 52-week high and low prices were ₹64.6 and ₹40 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 3000 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Adani Wilmar Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Adani Wilmar on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|45.5
|Support 1
|45.5
|Resistance 2
|45.5
|Support 2
|45.5
|Resistance 3
|45.5
|Support 3
|45.5
Adani Wilmar Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 84.02% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 209 k & BSE volume was 14 k.
Adani Wilmar Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹45.5 & ₹45.5 yesterday to end at ₹45.1. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend