Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

Adani Wilmar Share Price Live blog for 31 May 2024

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 08:46 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Adani Wilmar Share Price Today Live Updates : Adani Wilmar stock price went up today, 31 May 2024, by 0.89 %. The stock closed at 45.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 45.5 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Wilmar stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Wilmar Share Price Today Live Updates

Adani Wilmar Share Price Today Live Updates : Adani Wilmar's stock opened at 45.5 and closed at 45.1 on the last day of trading. The high and low prices for the day were 45.5 and 45.5 respectively. The market capitalization of the company was 46.41 crore. The 52-week high and low prices were 64.6 and 40 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 3000 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

31 May 2024, 08:46 AM IST Adani Wilmar Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Adani Wilmar Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Adani Wilmar on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 145.5Support 145.5
Resistance 245.5Support 245.5
Resistance 345.5Support 345.5
31 May 2024, 08:21 AM IST Adani Wilmar Share Price Today Live: Adani Wilmar volume yesterday was 224 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 1402 k

Adani Wilmar Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 84.02% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 209 k & BSE volume was 14 k.

31 May 2024, 08:04 AM IST Adani Wilmar Share Price Today Live: Adani Wilmar closed at ₹45.1 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Adani Wilmar Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 45.5 & 45.5 yesterday to end at 45.1. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.