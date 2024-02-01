Hello User
Aditya Birla Capital Share Price Live blog for 01 Feb 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:04 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Aditya Birla Capital stock price went up today, 01 Feb 2024, by 1.45 %. The stock closed at 168.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 170.95 per share. Investors should monitor Aditya Birla Capital stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Aditya Birla Capital Stock Price Today

Aditya Birla Capital Share Price Today : Aditya Birla Capital's stock opened at 169.85 and closed at 168.5 on the last trading day. The stock had a high of 172.2 and a low of 168.35. The market capitalization of the company is 44,441.39 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 199.4 and the 52-week low is 133.25. The stock had a trading volume of 180,742 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

