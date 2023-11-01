Aditya Birla Capital Share Price Live blog for 01 Nov 2023

On the last day, the Aditya Birla Capital stock opened at a price of ₹173.5 and closed at ₹172.5. The highest price reached during the day was ₹173.55, while the lowest price was ₹172.2. The market capitalization of the company is ₹44,983.41 crore. The 52-week high and low prices are ₹199.4 and ₹115.85 respectively. The stock had a BSE volume of 18,847 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.