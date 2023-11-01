Hello User
Aditya Birla Capital Share Price Live blog for 01 Nov 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 11:00 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Aditya Birla Capital stock price went up today, 01 Nov 2023, by 0.32 %. The stock closed at 172.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 173.05 per share. Investors should monitor Aditya Birla Capital stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Aditya Birla Capital

On the last day, the Aditya Birla Capital stock opened at a price of 173.5 and closed at 172.5. The highest price reached during the day was 173.55, while the lowest price was 172.2. The market capitalization of the company is 44,983.41 crore. The 52-week high and low prices are 199.4 and 115.85 respectively. The stock had a BSE volume of 18,847 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

01 Nov 2023, 11:00 AM IST Aditya Birla Capital share price Live :Aditya Birla Capital closed at ₹172.5 on last trading day

On the last day, the volume of Aditya Birla Capital shares traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 18,847 shares. The closing price of the shares was 172.5.

