Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Aditya Birla Capital Share Price Live blog for 02 Nov 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:09 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Aditya Birla Capital stock price went down today, 02 Nov 2023, by -1.42 %. The stock closed at 172.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 170.05 per share. Investors should monitor Aditya Birla Capital stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Aditya Birla Capital

Aditya Birla Capital's stock opened at 173.5 and closed at 172.5 on the last trading day. The highest price reached during the day was 173.55, while the lowest was 169.65. The market capitalization of the company stands at 44,203.58 crore. The 52-week high and low of the stock are 199.4 and 115.85 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 87,813 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

02 Nov 2023, 08:09 AM IST Aditya Birla Capital share price Live :Aditya Birla Capital closed at ₹172.5 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Aditya Birla Capital on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 87,813. The closing price for the stock on this day was 172.5.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.