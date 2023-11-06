Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Aditya Birla Capital share price Today Live Updates : Aditya Birla Capital sees positive trading day

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:02 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Aditya Birla Capital stock price went up today, 06 Nov 2023, by 0.29 %. The stock closed at 172.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 173.2 per share. Investors should monitor Aditya Birla Capital stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Aditya Birla Capital

On the last trading day, Aditya Birla Capital opened at 174.15 and closed at 172.7. The stock had a high of 177.3 and a low of 171.5. The market capitalization of the company is 45,022.4 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 199.4 and the 52-week low is 115.85. The stock had a trading volume of 293,350 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 Nov 2023, 09:02 AM IST Aditya Birla Capital share price Today :Aditya Birla Capital trading at ₹173.2, up 0.29% from yesterday's ₹172.7

The current data of Aditya Birla Capital stock shows that the stock price is 173.2. There has been a slight percent change of 0.29, indicating a small increase in the stock price. The net change is 0.5, suggesting a minimal change in the stock price. Overall, the stock seems to be relatively stable with a slight upward movement.

06 Nov 2023, 08:21 AM IST Aditya Birla Capital share price Live :Aditya Birla Capital closed at ₹172.7 on last trading day

On the last day, the volume of Aditya Birla Capital BSE shares traded was 293,350. The closing price for the shares was 172.7.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.