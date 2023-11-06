Aditya Birla Capital share price Today Live Updates : Aditya Birla Capital sees positive trading day

On the last trading day, Aditya Birla Capital opened at ₹174.15 and closed at ₹172.7. The stock had a high of ₹177.3 and a low of ₹171.5. The market capitalization of the company is ₹45,022.4 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹199.4 and the 52-week low is ₹115.85. The stock had a trading volume of 293,350 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data of Aditya Birla Capital stock shows that the stock price is ₹173.2. There has been a slight percent change of 0.29, indicating a small increase in the stock price. The net change is 0.5, suggesting a minimal change in the stock price. Overall, the stock seems to be relatively stable with a slight upward movement.
