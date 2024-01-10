Aditya Birla Money share price Today Live Updates : Aditya Birla Money Stocks Plummet in Trading

Aditya Birla Money Share Price Today : Aditya Birla Money opened at ₹118.4 and closed at ₹118.35 on the last day. The stock reached a high of ₹120.25 and a low of ₹116.5. The market capitalization of the company is ₹665.68 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹128.8 and the 52-week low is ₹43.15. The BSE volume for the day was 23,949 shares.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Arihant Capital Markets
|69.1
|0.51
|0.74
|81.5
|33.01
|719.42
|The Investment Trust Of India
|142.75
|4.1
|2.96
|138.65
|64.0
|745.76
|Aditya Birla Money
|117.0
|-1.35
|-1.14
|128.8
|43.15
|660.5
|Jindal Photo
|615.0
|-7.85
|-1.26
|823.0
|263.4
|630.89
|Prime Securities
|172.7
|2.1
|1.23
|197.15
|92.3
|558.81
