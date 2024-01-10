Hello User
Aditya Birla Money share price Today Live Updates : Aditya Birla Money Stocks Plummet in Trading

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 12:36 PM IST
Livemint

Aditya Birla Money stock price went down today, 10 Jan 2024, by -1.14 %. The stock closed at 118.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 117 per share. Investors should monitor Aditya Birla Money stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Aditya Birla Money Stock Price Today

Aditya Birla Money Share Price Today : Aditya Birla Money opened at 118.4 and closed at 118.35 on the last day. The stock reached a high of 120.25 and a low of 116.5. The market capitalization of the company is 665.68 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 128.8 and the 52-week low is 43.15. The BSE volume for the day was 23,949 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

10 Jan 2024, 12:36 PM IST Aditya Birla Money share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Arihant Capital Markets69.10.510.7481.533.01719.42
The Investment Trust Of India142.754.12.96138.6564.0745.76
Aditya Birla Money117.0-1.35-1.14128.843.15660.5
Jindal Photo615.0-7.85-1.26823.0263.4630.89
Prime Securities172.72.11.23197.1592.3558.81
10 Jan 2024, 12:29 PM IST Aditya Birla Money share price NSE Live :Aditya Birla Money trading at ₹117, down -1.14% from yesterday's ₹118.35

As of the current data, the stock price of Aditya Birla Money is 117. It has experienced a percent change of -1.14, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -1.35, showing a decline in the stock price.

10 Jan 2024, 12:20 PM IST Aditya Birla Money share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price for Aditya Birla Money stock is 116.5, while the high price is 120.25.

10 Jan 2024, 11:40 AM IST Aditya Birla Money share price Live :Aditya Birla Money closed at ₹118.35 on last trading day

On the last day, Aditya Birla Money BSE had a trading volume of 23,949 shares. The closing price for the stock was 118.35.

