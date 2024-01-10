Aditya Birla Money share price Today Live Updates : Aditya Birla Money Stocks Plummet in Trading

Aditya Birla Money Share Price Today : Aditya Birla Money opened at ₹118.4 and closed at ₹118.35 on the last day. The stock reached a high of ₹120.25 and a low of ₹116.5. The market capitalization of the company is ₹665.68 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹128.8 and the 52-week low is ₹43.15. The BSE volume for the day was 23,949 shares.

