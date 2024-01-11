Hello User
Aditya Birla Money Share Price Live blog for 11 Jan 2024

1 min read . 08:11 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Aditya Birla Money stock price went up today, 11 Jan 2024, by 1.31 %. The stock closed at 118.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 119.9 per share. Investors should monitor Aditya Birla Money stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Aditya Birla Money Stock Price Today

Aditya Birla Money Share Price Today : Aditya Birla Money's stock opened at 118.4 and closed at 118.35 on the last trading day. The highest price reached during the day was 121.55, while the lowest price was 116.5. The company's market capitalization is 677.55 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 128.8, and the 52-week low is 43.15. On the BSE, a total of 42,737 shares were traded.

11 Jan 2024, 08:11 AM IST Aditya Birla Money share price Live :Aditya Birla Money closed at ₹118.35 on last trading day

On the last day, Aditya Birla Money had a trading volume of 42,737 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 118.35.

