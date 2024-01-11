Aditya Birla Money Share Price Live blog for 11 Jan 2024

Aditya Birla Money Share Price Today : Aditya Birla Money's stock opened at ₹118.4 and closed at ₹118.35 on the last trading day. The highest price reached during the day was ₹121.55, while the lowest price was ₹116.5. The company's market capitalization is ₹677.55 crore. The stock's 52-week high is ₹128.8, and the 52-week low is ₹43.15. On the BSE, a total of 42,737 shares were traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.