Aditya Birla Money Share Price Live blog for 11 Oct 2023

Aditya Birla Money's stock opened at ₹79.01 and closed at ₹79.96 on the last day. The stock reached its highest point during the day at ₹83 and the lowest point at ₹79.01. The market capitalization of the company is 0.0 cr. The stock's 52-week high is ₹85 and the 52-week low is ₹43.15. The stock had a trading volume of 72,865 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.