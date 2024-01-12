Aditya Birla Money share price Today Live Updates : Aditya Birla Money Sees Positive Trading Day

Aditya Birla Money Share Price Today : On the last day, Aditya Birla Money opened and closed at ₹119.9. The stock had a high of ₹131.35 and a low of ₹119.9. The market cap of the company is ₹713.71 cr. The 52-week high of the stock is ₹128.8 and the 52-week low is ₹43.15. The trading volume on the BSE was 421,658 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current stock price of Aditya Birla Money is ₹126.8. There has been a 0.4% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 0.5.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|5.04%
|3 Months
|22.36%
|6 Months
|102.57%
|YTD
|21.64%
|1 Year
|104.04%
As of the current data, the stock price of Aditya Birla Money is ₹126.3. There has been a 5.34% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 6.4.
On the last day, the volume of Aditya Birla Money on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 421,658 shares. The closing price for the stock was ₹119.9.
