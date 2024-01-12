Aditya Birla Money share price Today Live Updates : Aditya Birla Money Sees Positive Trading Day

Aditya Birla Money Share Price Today : On the last day, Aditya Birla Money opened and closed at ₹119.9. The stock had a high of ₹131.35 and a low of ₹119.9. The market cap of the company is ₹713.71 cr. The 52-week high of the stock is ₹128.8 and the 52-week low is ₹43.15. The trading volume on the BSE was 421,658 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.