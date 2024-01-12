Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Aditya Birla Money share price Today Live Updates : Aditya Birla Money Sees Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 10:01 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Aditya Birla Money stock price went up today, 12 Jan 2024, by 0.4 %. The stock closed at 126.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 126.8 per share. Investors should monitor Aditya Birla Money stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Aditya Birla Money Stock Price Today

Aditya Birla Money Share Price Today : On the last day, Aditya Birla Money opened and closed at 119.9. The stock had a high of 131.35 and a low of 119.9. The market cap of the company is 713.71 cr. The 52-week high of the stock is 128.8 and the 52-week low is 43.15. The trading volume on the BSE was 421,658 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

12 Jan 2024, 10:01 AM IST Aditya Birla Money Live Updates

12 Jan 2024, 09:45 AM IST Aditya Birla Money share price update :Aditya Birla Money trading at ₹126.8, up 0.4% from yesterday's ₹126.3

The current stock price of Aditya Birla Money is 126.8. There has been a 0.4% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 0.5.

12 Jan 2024, 09:39 AM IST Aditya Birla Money share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week5.04%
3 Months22.36%
6 Months102.57%
YTD21.64%
1 Year104.04%
12 Jan 2024, 09:06 AM IST Aditya Birla Money share price Today :Aditya Birla Money trading at ₹126.3, up 5.34% from yesterday's ₹119.9

As of the current data, the stock price of Aditya Birla Money is 126.3. There has been a 5.34% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 6.4.

12 Jan 2024, 08:12 AM IST Aditya Birla Money share price Live :Aditya Birla Money closed at ₹119.9 on last trading day

On the last day, the volume of Aditya Birla Money on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 421,658 shares. The closing price for the stock was 119.9.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.