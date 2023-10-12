Hello User
Aditya Birla Money Share Price Live blog for 12 Oct 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:16 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Aditya Birla Money stock price went up today, 12 Oct 2023, by 20 %. The stock closed at 82.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 98.88 per share. Investors should monitor Aditya Birla Money stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Aditya Birla Money

Aditya Birla Money's stock opened at 84 and closed at 82.4. The stock had a high of 98.88 and a low of 82.41. The market capitalization is currently at 0.0 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 85 and the 52-week low is 43.15. The stock had a trading volume of 1,135,242 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

12 Oct 2023, 08:16 AM IST Aditya Birla Money share price Live :Aditya Birla Money closed at ₹82.4 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Aditya Birla Money had a volume of 1,135,242 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the day was 82.4 per share.

