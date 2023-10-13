Hello User
Aditya Birla Money share price Today Live Updates : Aditya Birla Money sees a decline in trading today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:13 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Aditya Birla Money stock price went down today, 13 Oct 2023, by -1.92 %. The stock closed at 95.34 per share. The stock is currently trading at 93.51 per share. Investors should monitor Aditya Birla Money stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Aditya Birla Money

On the last day, the open price of Aditya Birla Money was 101.01, while the close price was 98.88. The stock reached a high of 102.73 and a low of 94.2 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is 537.8 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 98.88, while the 52-week low is 43.15. The BSE volume for the day was 196,080 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 Oct 2023, 09:13 AM IST Aditya Birla Money share price Today :Aditya Birla Money trading at ₹93.51, down -1.92% from yesterday's ₹95.34

The current data of Aditya Birla Money stock shows that the stock price is 93.51. There has been a percent change of -1.92, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -1.83, which means that the stock price has decreased by 1.83.

13 Oct 2023, 08:02 AM IST Aditya Birla Money share price Live :Aditya Birla Money closed at ₹98.88 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Aditya Birla Money had a volume of 196,080 shares and closed at a price of 98.88.

