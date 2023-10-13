Aditya Birla Money share price Today Live Updates : Aditya Birla Money sees a decline in trading today

On the last day, the open price of Aditya Birla Money was ₹101.01, while the close price was ₹98.88. The stock reached a high of ₹102.73 and a low of ₹94.2 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is ₹537.8 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹98.88, while the 52-week low is ₹43.15. The BSE volume for the day was 196,080 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data of Aditya Birla Money stock shows that the stock price is ₹93.51. There has been a percent change of -1.92, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -1.83, which means that the stock price has decreased by ₹1.83.
On the last day of trading, Aditya Birla Money had a volume of 196,080 shares and closed at a price of ₹98.88.
