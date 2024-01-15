Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Aditya Birla Money Share Price Live blog for 15 Jan 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:16 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Aditya Birla Money stock price went up today, 15 Jan 2024, by 10.65 %. The stock closed at 126.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 139.75 per share. Investors should monitor Aditya Birla Money stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Aditya Birla Money Stock Price Today

Aditya Birla Money Share Price Today : On the last day, Aditya Birla Money opened at 126.45 and closed at 126.3. The stock had a high of 148.35 and a low of 125.05. The market capitalization of the company is 789.72 crore. Its 52-week high is 148.35 and the 52-week low is 43.15. The BSE volume for the stock was 1,212,723 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

15 Jan 2024, 08:16 AM IST Aditya Birla Money share price Live :Aditya Birla Money closed at ₹126.3 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Aditya Birla Money on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 1,212,723. The closing price for the stock was 126.3.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.