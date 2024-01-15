Aditya Birla Money Share Price Live blog for 15 Jan 2024

Aditya Birla Money Share Price Today : On the last day, Aditya Birla Money opened at ₹126.45 and closed at ₹126.3. The stock had a high of ₹148.35 and a low of ₹125.05. The market capitalization of the company is ₹789.72 crore. Its 52-week high is ₹148.35 and the 52-week low is ₹43.15. The BSE volume for the stock was 1,212,723 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.