Aditya Birla Money Share Price Live blog for 15 Jan 2024

Aditya Birla Money Share Price Today : On the last day, Aditya Birla Money opened at ₹126.45 and closed at ₹126.3. The stock had a high of ₹148.35 and a low of ₹125.05. The market capitalization of the company is ₹789.72 crore. Its 52-week high is ₹148.35 and the 52-week low is ₹43.15. The BSE volume for the stock was 1,212,723 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
15 Jan 2024, 08:16 AM IST
Aditya Birla Money share price Live :Aditya Birla Money closed at ₹126.3 on last trading day
On the last day of trading for Aditya Birla Money on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 1,212,723. The closing price for the stock was ₹126.3.