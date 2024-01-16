Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Aditya Birla Money share price Today Live Updates : Aditya Birla Money sees rise in trading today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:39 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Aditya Birla Money stock price went up today, 16 Jan 2024, by 0 %. The stock closed at 139.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 137.55 per share. Investors should monitor Aditya Birla Money stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Aditya Birla Money Stock Price Today

Aditya Birla Money Share Price Today : On the last day, Aditya Birla Money's stock opened at 139.6 and closed at 139.75. The highest price reached during the day was 141.85, while the lowest was 134.25. The market capitalization of the company is 777.28 crore. In the past year, the stock has reached a high of 148.35 and a low of 43.15. The stock's trading volume on the BSE was 251,626 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

16 Jan 2024, 09:39 AM IST Aditya Birla Money share price live: Price Analysis

16 Jan 2024, 09:20 AM IST Aditya Birla Money share price Today :Aditya Birla Money trading at ₹137.55, up 0% from yesterday's ₹139.75

Based on the current data, the stock price of Aditya Birla Money is 137.55. There has been no change in the percent and net change of the stock.

16 Jan 2024, 08:10 AM IST Aditya Birla Money share price Live :Aditya Birla Money closed at ₹139.75 on last trading day

On the last day, Aditya Birla Money had a BSE volume of 251,626 shares with a closing price of 139.75.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.