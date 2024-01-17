Hello User
Aditya Birla Money Share Price Live blog for 17 Jan 2024

1 min read . 08:08 AM IST Trade
Aditya Birla Money stock price went down today, 17 Jan 2024, by -4.76 %. The stock closed at 137.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 131 per share. Investors should monitor Aditya Birla Money stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Aditya Birla Money Share Price Today : On the last day, Aditya Birla Money's stock opened at 140.2 and closed at 137.55. The highest price during the day was 141, while the lowest price was 128.05. The market capitalization of the company is 740.27 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 148.35 and 43.15 respectively. The stock had a trading volume of 111,824 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

17 Jan 2024, 08:09 AM IST Aditya Birla Money share price Live :Aditya Birla Money closed at ₹137.55 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Aditya Birla Money on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume of shares traded was 111,824. The closing price for the shares was 137.55.

