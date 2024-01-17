Aditya Birla Money Share Price Live blog for 17 Jan 2024

Aditya Birla Money Share Price Today : On the last day, Aditya Birla Money's stock opened at ₹140.2 and closed at ₹137.55. The highest price during the day was ₹141, while the lowest price was ₹128.05. The market capitalization of the company is ₹740.27 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹148.35 and ₹43.15 respectively. The stock had a trading volume of 111,824 shares on the BSE.
17 Jan 2024, 08:09 AM IST
