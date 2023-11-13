Advani Hotels & Resorts India share price Today Live Updates : Advani Hotels & Resorts India Soars in Trading Today

On the last day of trading, Advani Hotels & Resorts India opened at ₹123.11 and closed at ₹120.7. The stock had a high of ₹123.9 and a low of ₹120.8. The market capitalization of the company is ₹570.81 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹125.44 and the 52-week low is ₹66.75. The BSE volume for the day was 22,618 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.