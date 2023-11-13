Hello User
Advani Hotels & Resorts India share price Today Live Updates : Advani Hotels & Resorts India Soars in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:17 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Advani Hotels & Resorts India stock price went up today, 13 Nov 2023, by 0.69 %. The stock closed at 123.06 per share. The stock is currently trading at 123.91 per share. Investors should monitor Advani Hotels & Resorts India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Advani Hotels & Resorts India

On the last day of trading, Advani Hotels & Resorts India opened at 123.11 and closed at 120.7. The stock had a high of 123.9 and a low of 120.8. The market capitalization of the company is 570.81 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 125.44 and the 52-week low is 66.75. The BSE volume for the day was 22,618 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 Nov 2023, 09:17 AM IST Advani Hotels & Resorts India share price Today :Advani Hotels & Resorts India trading at ₹123.91, up 0.69% from yesterday's ₹123.06

Advani Hotels & Resorts India stock is currently priced at 123.91, with a 0.69% increase in percentage change and a net change of 0.85.

13 Nov 2023, 08:06 AM IST Advani Hotels & Resorts India share price Live :Advani Hotels & Resorts India closed at ₹120.7 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Advani Hotels & Resorts India on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume of shares traded was 22,618. The closing price for the day was 120.7.

