Advani Hotels & Resorts India share price Today Live Updates : Advani Hotels & Resorts India Stocks Plummet

On the last day of trading, Advani Hotels & Resorts India opened at ₹114.03 and closed at ₹120.47. The stock reached a high of ₹114.79 and a low of ₹109.5. The market capitalization of the company is ₹513.03 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹125.44 and the 52-week low is ₹66.75. The BSE volume for the stock was 97,296 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data of Advani Hotels & Resorts India stock shows that the price is ₹111, which is a decrease of 7.86%. The net change is -9.47.
On the last day of trading for Advani Hotels & Resorts India on the BSE, the stock had a volume of 97,296 shares. The closing price for the stock was ₹120.47.
