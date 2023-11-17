Advani Hotels & Resorts India share price Today Live Updates : Advani Hotels & Resorts India Stocks Dip in Trading Today

Advani Hotels & Resorts India opened at ₹115 and closed at ₹111.13 on the last day of trading. The stock reached a high of ₹115 and a low of ₹109.2. The market capitalization of the company stands at ₹509.15 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹125.44 and the 52-week low is ₹66.75. The BSE volume for the day was 45680 shares.
The stock of Advani Hotels & Resorts India reached a low of ₹108.13 and a high of ₹110.25 on the current day.
The current stock price of Advani Hotels & Resorts India is ₹108.55, which reflects a percent change of -1.46 and a net change of -1.61. This suggests a slight decrease in the stock price.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-9.38%
|3 Months
|34.52%
|6 Months
|26.39%
|YTD
|34.74%
|1 Year
|38.29%
