Advani Hotels & Resorts India share price Today Live Updates : Advani Hotels & Resorts India Stocks Dip in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 10:16 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Advani Hotels & Resorts India stock price went down today, 17 Nov 2023, by -1.46 %. The stock closed at 110.16 per share. The stock is currently trading at 108.55 per share. Investors should monitor Advani Hotels & Resorts India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Advani Hotels & Resorts India

Advani Hotels & Resorts India opened at 115 and closed at 111.13 on the last day of trading. The stock reached a high of 115 and a low of 109.2. The market capitalization of the company stands at 509.15 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 125.44 and the 52-week low is 66.75. The BSE volume for the day was 45680 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

17 Nov 2023, 10:16 AM IST Advani Hotels & Resorts India share price live: Today's Price range

The stock of Advani Hotels & Resorts India reached a low of 108.13 and a high of 110.25 on the current day.

17 Nov 2023, 10:03 AM IST Advani Hotels & Resorts India share price update :Advani Hotels & Resorts India trading at ₹108.55, down -1.46% from yesterday's ₹110.16

The current stock price of Advani Hotels & Resorts India is 108.55, which reflects a percent change of -1.46 and a net change of -1.61. This suggests a slight decrease in the stock price.

17 Nov 2023, 09:58 AM IST Advani Hotels & Resorts India Live Updates

17 Nov 2023, 09:31 AM IST Advani Hotels & Resorts India share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-9.38%
3 Months34.52%
6 Months26.39%
YTD34.74%
1 Year38.29%
17 Nov 2023, 09:01 AM IST Advani Hotels & Resorts India share price Today :Advani Hotels & Resorts India trading at ₹110.16, down -0.87% from yesterday's ₹111.13

The current stock price of Advani Hotels & Resorts India is 110.16, with a percent change of -0.87 and a net change of -0.97. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

17 Nov 2023, 08:45 AM IST Advani Hotels & Resorts India share price Live :Advani Hotels & Resorts India closed at ₹111.13 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Advani Hotels & Resorts India had a BSE volume of 45680 shares and a closing price of 111.13.

