Advani Hotels & Resorts India share price Today Live Updates : Advani Hotels & Resorts India Stocks Dip in Trading Today

Advani Hotels & Resorts India opened at ₹115 and closed at ₹111.13 on the last day of trading. The stock reached a high of ₹115 and a low of ₹109.2. The market capitalization of the company stands at ₹509.15 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹125.44 and the 52-week low is ₹66.75. The BSE volume for the day was 45680 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.