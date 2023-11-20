Hello User
Advani Hotels & Resorts India Share Price Live blog for 20 Nov 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:14 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Advani Hotels & Resorts India stock price went down today, 20 Nov 2023, by -2.89 %. The stock closed at 110.16 per share. The stock is currently trading at 106.98 per share. Investors should monitor Advani Hotels & Resorts India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Advani Hotels & Resorts India

Advani Hotels & Resorts India had a flat trading day, with the open and close price remaining at 110.16. The stock reached a high of 110.25 and a low of 106.55. The market capitalization for the company is 494.45 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 125.44, while the 52-week low is 66.75. The BSE volume for the day was 28,513 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

20 Nov 2023, 08:14 AM IST Advani Hotels & Resorts India share price Live :Advani Hotels & Resorts India closed at ₹110.16 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Advani Hotels & Resorts India on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume of shares traded was 28,513. The closing price for the stock was 110.16.

