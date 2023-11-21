Advani Hotels & Resorts India share price Today Live Updates : Advani Hotels & Resorts India sees positive trading day

The last day of trading for Advani Hotels & Resorts India saw an open price of ₹109.12 and a close price of ₹106.98. The high for the day was ₹109.12 and the low was ₹105.05. The market capitalization of the company is ₹497.46 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹125.44 and the 52-week low is ₹66.75. The volume on the BSE was 17,546 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Advani Hotels & Resorts India stock reached a low price of ₹107.55 and a high price of ₹109.98 on the current day.
The current data shows that the stock price of Advani Hotels & Resorts India is ₹108.05, with a percent change of 1.27 and a net change of 1.35. This suggests that the stock has experienced a slight increase in value, indicating positive performance in the market. However, without further information, it is difficult to determine the overall trend or the factors driving this change.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-13.37%
|3 Months
|28.06%
|6 Months
|23.46%
|YTD
|30.34%
|1 Year
|33.1%
The current stock price of Advani Hotels & Resorts India is ₹107.63. It experienced a percent change of 0.61, with a net change of 0.65.
On the last day of trading for Advani Hotels & Resorts India on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 17,546. The closing price for the day was ₹106.98.
