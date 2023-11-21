Hello User
Advani Hotels & Resorts India share price Today Live Updates : Advani Hotels & Resorts India sees positive trading day

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 10:10 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Advani Hotels & Resorts India stock price went up today, 21 Nov 2023, by 1.27 %. The stock closed at 106.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 108.05 per share. Investors should monitor Advani Hotels & Resorts India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Advani Hotels & Resorts India

The last day of trading for Advani Hotels & Resorts India saw an open price of 109.12 and a close price of 106.98. The high for the day was 109.12 and the low was 105.05. The market capitalization of the company is 497.46 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 125.44 and the 52-week low is 66.75. The volume on the BSE was 17,546 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 Nov 2023, 10:10 AM IST Advani Hotels & Resorts India share price live: Today's Price range

Advani Hotels & Resorts India stock reached a low price of 107.55 and a high price of 109.98 on the current day.

21 Nov 2023, 09:57 AM IST Advani Hotels & Resorts India Live Updates

21 Nov 2023, 09:43 AM IST Advani Hotels & Resorts India share price update :Advani Hotels & Resorts India trading at ₹108.05, up 1.27% from yesterday's ₹106.7

The current data shows that the stock price of Advani Hotels & Resorts India is 108.05, with a percent change of 1.27 and a net change of 1.35. This suggests that the stock has experienced a slight increase in value, indicating positive performance in the market. However, without further information, it is difficult to determine the overall trend or the factors driving this change.

21 Nov 2023, 09:39 AM IST Advani Hotels & Resorts India share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-13.37%
3 Months28.06%
6 Months23.46%
YTD30.34%
1 Year33.1%
21 Nov 2023, 09:08 AM IST Advani Hotels & Resorts India share price Today :Advani Hotels & Resorts India trading at ₹107.63, up 0.61% from yesterday's ₹106.98

The current stock price of Advani Hotels & Resorts India is 107.63. It experienced a percent change of 0.61, with a net change of 0.65.

21 Nov 2023, 08:09 AM IST Advani Hotels & Resorts India share price Live :Advani Hotels & Resorts India closed at ₹106.98 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Advani Hotels & Resorts India on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 17,546. The closing price for the day was 106.98.

