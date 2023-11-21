Advani Hotels & Resorts India share price Today Live Updates : Advani Hotels & Resorts India sees positive trading day

The last day of trading for Advani Hotels & Resorts India saw an open price of ₹109.12 and a close price of ₹106.98. The high for the day was ₹109.12 and the low was ₹105.05. The market capitalization of the company is ₹497.46 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹125.44 and the 52-week low is ₹66.75. The volume on the BSE was 17,546 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.