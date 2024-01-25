Aeroflex Industries Share Price Live blog for 25 Jan 2024

Aeroflex Industries Share Price Today : On the last day, Aeroflex Industries opened at ₹161.95 and closed at ₹156.55. The highest price reached during the day was ₹162.65, while the lowest price was ₹155.8. The market capitalization of the company is ₹2090.46 crore. In the past 52 weeks, the stock has reached a high of ₹197.4 and a low of ₹140.9. The total volume of shares traded on the BSE was 124,808.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.