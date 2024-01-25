Hello User
Aeroflex Industries Share Price Live blog for 25 Jan 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:30 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Aeroflex Industries stock price went up today, 25 Jan 2024, by 3.26 %. The stock closed at 156.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 161.65 per share. Investors should monitor Aeroflex Industries stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Aeroflex Industries Stock Price Today

Aeroflex Industries Share Price Today : On the last day, Aeroflex Industries opened at 161.95 and closed at 156.55. The highest price reached during the day was 162.65, while the lowest price was 155.8. The market capitalization of the company is 2090.46 crore. In the past 52 weeks, the stock has reached a high of 197.4 and a low of 140.9. The total volume of shares traded on the BSE was 124,808.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

25 Jan 2024, 08:30 AM IST Aeroflex Industries share price Live :Aeroflex Industries closed at ₹156.55 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Aeroflex Industries on the BSE had a total volume of 124,808 shares. The closing price for the stock was 156.55.

