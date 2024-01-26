Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Aeroflex Industries Share Price Live blog for 26 Jan 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:14 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Aeroflex Industries stock price went up today, 26 Jan 2024, by 2.38 %. The stock closed at 161.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 165.5 per share. Investors should monitor Aeroflex Industries stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Aeroflex Industries Stock Price Today

Aeroflex Industries Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Aeroflex Industries opened at 162.45 and closed at 161.65. The stock reached a high of 165.5 and a low of 160.35. The market capitalization of the company is 2140.25 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 197.4 and the 52-week low is 140.9. The BSE volume for the stock was 73,996 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

26 Jan 2024, 08:14 AM IST Aeroflex Industries share price Live :Aeroflex Industries closed at ₹161.65 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Aeroflex Industries on the BSE had a volume of 73,996 shares and closed at a price of 161.65.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.