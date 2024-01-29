Aeroflex Industries share price Today Live Updates : Aeroflex Industries Stock Plummets as Investors React Negatively

Aeroflex Industries Share Price Today : On the last day of trading for Aeroflex Industries, the stock opened at ₹162.45 and closed at ₹161.65. The highest price reached during the day was ₹165.5, while the lowest price was ₹160.35. The market capitalization of the company is ₹2140.25 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹197.4, and the 52-week low is ₹140.9. The BSE volume for the day was 73,996 shares.
Aeroflex Industries share price live: Today's Price range
The low price of Aeroflex Industries stock today was ₹155.9, while the high price reached ₹164.45.
Aeroflex Industries share price live: Stock Peers
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Updater Services
|342.0
|-2.4
|-0.7
|372.0
|241.1
|2281.23
|Rishabh Instruments
|584.25
|2.45
|0.42
|614.0
|432.25
|2217.89
|Aeroflex Industries
|158.8
|-5.4
|-3.29
|197.4
|140.9
|2053.61
|IRM Energy
|508.95
|0.3
|0.06
|573.8
|435.2
|1540.07
|Motisons Jewellers
|208.34
|9.92
|5.0
|246.19
|87.1
|2051.02
Aeroflex Industries share price live: Today's Price range
The stock of Aeroflex Industries reached a low of ₹160.1 and a high of ₹164.45 for the current day.
Aeroflex Industries share price live: Price Analysis
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|2.86%
|3 Months
|-2.79%
|6 Months
|-99999.99%
|YTD
|5.74%
|1 Year
|-99999.99%
Aeroflex Industries share price Today :Aeroflex Industries closed at ₹161.65 on last trading day
On the last day of trading, Aeroflex Industries on the BSE had a volume of 73,996 shares and closed at a price of ₹161.65.
