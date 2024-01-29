 Aeroflex Industries share price Today Live Updates : Aeroflex Industries Stock Plummets as Investors React Negatively | Mint
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Aeroflex Industries share price Today Live Updates : Aeroflex Industries Stock Plummets as Investors React Negatively
LIVE UPDATES

Aeroflex Industries share price Today Live Updates : Aeroflex Industries Stock Plummets as Investors React Negatively

5 min read . Updated: 29 Jan 2024, 11:19 AM IST
Livemint

Aeroflex Industries stock price went down today, 29 Jan 2024, by -4.72 %. The stock closed at 164.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 156.45 per share. Investors should monitor Aeroflex Industries stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Aeroflex Industries Stock Price TodayPremium
Aeroflex Industries Stock Price Today

Aeroflex Industries Share Price Today : On the last day of trading for Aeroflex Industries, the stock opened at 162.45 and closed at 161.65. The highest price reached during the day was 165.5, while the lowest price was 160.35. The market capitalization of the company is 2140.25 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 197.4, and the 52-week low is 140.9. The BSE volume for the day was 73,996 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

29 Jan 2024, 11:19:28 AM IST

Aeroflex Industries share price live: Today's Price range

The low price of Aeroflex Industries stock today was 155.9, while the high price reached 164.45.

29 Jan 2024, 11:15:29 AM IST

Aeroflex Industries share price Live :Aeroflex Industries trading at ₹156.45, down -4.72% from yesterday's ₹164.2

Aeroflex Industries stock currently has a price of 156.45, which represents a 4.72% decrease from the previous day. The net change in the stock price is -7.75. This indicates a decline in the value of the stock.

29 Jan 2024, 10:46:51 AM IST

Aeroflex Industries share price update :Aeroflex Industries trading at ₹158.05, down -3.75% from yesterday's ₹164.2

The stock price of Aeroflex Industries is currently 158.05. It has experienced a percent change of -3.75, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -6.15, which means the stock has decreased by this amount.

29 Jan 2024, 10:31:41 AM IST

Aeroflex Industries share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Updater Services342.0-2.4-0.7372.0241.12281.23
Rishabh Instruments584.252.450.42614.0432.252217.89
Aeroflex Industries158.8-5.4-3.29197.4140.92053.61
IRM Energy508.950.30.06573.8435.21540.07
Motisons Jewellers208.349.925.0246.1987.12051.02
29 Jan 2024, 10:24:25 AM IST

Aeroflex Industries share price live: Today's Price range

The stock of Aeroflex Industries reached a low of 160.1 and a high of 164.45 for the current day.

29 Jan 2024, 09:50:24 AM IST

Aeroflex Industries share price Live :Aeroflex Industries trading at ₹160.85, down -2.04% from yesterday's ₹164.2

Aeroflex Industries stock is currently priced at 160.85, with a percent change of -2.04 and a net change of -3.35. This indicates a decrease in the stock price by 2.04% and a decrease in value by 3.35.

29 Jan 2024, 09:31:42 AM IST

Aeroflex Industries share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week2.86%
3 Months-2.79%
6 Months-99999.99%
YTD5.74%
1 Year-99999.99%
29 Jan 2024, 09:29:49 AM IST

Aeroflex Industries share price NSE Live :Aeroflex Industries trading at ₹161.9, down -1.4% from yesterday's ₹164.2

Aeroflex Industries stock is currently priced at 161.9, which represents a decrease of 1.4% from the previous trading day. The net change in the stock price is -2.3, indicating a downward movement.

29 Jan 2024, 08:17:23 AM IST

Aeroflex Industries share price Today :Aeroflex Industries closed at ₹161.65 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Aeroflex Industries on the BSE had a volume of 73,996 shares and closed at a price of 161.65.

