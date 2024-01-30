Hello User
Aeroflex Industries share price Today Live Updates : Aeroflex Industries Plummets in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:39 AM IST Trade
Aeroflex Industries stock price went down today, 30 Jan 2024, by -5.94 %. The stock closed at 164.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 154.45 per share. Investors should monitor Aeroflex Industries stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Aeroflex Industries Stock Price Today

Aeroflex Industries Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, the open price for Aeroflex Industries was 162.55. The stock closed at 164.2, with a high of 164.45 and a low of 153.7. The market capitalization of the company is 1997.35 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 197.4 and the 52-week low is 140.9. The BSE volume for the stock was 256,221 shares.

30 Jan 2024, 09:39 AM IST Aeroflex Industries share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-3.11%
3 Months-9.83%
6 Months-99999.99%
YTD-0.45%
1 Year-99999.99%
