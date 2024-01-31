Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Aeroflex Industries share price Today Live Updates : Aeroflex Industries Stocks Plummet

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:08 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Aeroflex Industries stock price went down today, 31 Jan 2024, by -0.74 %. The stock closed at 154.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 153.3 per share. Investors should monitor Aeroflex Industries stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Aeroflex Industries Stock Price Today

Aeroflex Industries Share Price Today : On the last day, Aeroflex Industries opened at 157.55 and closed at 154.45. The stock reached a high of 157.55 and a low of 153. The market capitalization of the company is 1982.48 crore. The 52-week high of the stock is 197.4 and the 52-week low is 140.9. The BSE volume for the day was 103,254 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

31 Jan 2024, 09:08 AM IST Aeroflex Industries share price Today :Aeroflex Industries trading at ₹153.3, down -0.74% from yesterday's ₹154.45

The current stock price of Aeroflex Industries is 153.3, with a percent change of -0.74 and a net change of -1.15. This means that the stock price decreased by 0.74% and the value decreased by 1.15.

31 Jan 2024, 08:08 AM IST Aeroflex Industries share price Live :Aeroflex Industries closed at ₹154.45 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Aeroflex Industries on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 103,254. The closing price for the stock was 154.45.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!