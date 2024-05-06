Aeroflex Industries share price Today Live Updates : Aeroflex Industries closed today at 148.7, down -3.22% from yesterday's 153.65

Aeroflex Industries Share Price Today : Aeroflex Industries had a static open and close price of ₹153.65 on the last day of trading. The stock reached a high of ₹154.75 and a low of ₹146.7. The market capitalization remained at 0.0 crore. The 52-week high and low were recorded at ₹197.4 and ₹114.4 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 46,185 shares traded.
Aeroflex Industries has a 0.25% MF holding & 0.29% FII holding as per filings in the march quarter.
The MF holding has increased from 0.18% in december to 0.25% in march quarter.
The FII holding has decreased from 0.36% in december to 0.29% in march quarter.
Aeroflex Industries stock had a low price of ₹146.7 and a high price of ₹154.75 on the current day.
Aeroflex Industries share price closed the day at ₹148.7 - a 3.22% lower than the previous closing price.
As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Aeroflex Industries share is Bullish and long term trend is Moderately Bullish
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|151.23
|10 Days
|146.65
|20 Days
|143.87
|50 Days
|140.24
|100 Days
|147.94
|300 Days
|151.03
The stock traded in the range of ₹154.75 & ₹146.7 yesterday to end at ₹153.65. The stock price indicates a strengthening bull run.
