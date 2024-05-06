Hello User
Aeroflex Industries share price Today Live Updates : Aeroflex Industries closed today at 148.7, down -3.22% from yesterday's 153.65

3 min read . 08:08 PM IST Trade
Aeroflex Industries stock price went down today, 06 May 2024, by -3.22 %. The stock closed at 153.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 148.7 per share. Investors should monitor Aeroflex Industries stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Aeroflex Industries Stock Price Today

Aeroflex Industries Share Price Today : Aeroflex Industries had a static open and close price of 153.65 on the last day of trading. The stock reached a high of 154.75 and a low of 146.7. The market capitalization remained at 0.0 crore. The 52-week high and low were recorded at 197.4 and 114.4 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 46,185 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 May 2024, 08:08 PM IST Aeroflex Industries share price Today : Shareholding information

Aeroflex Industries has a 0.25% MF holding & 0.29% FII holding as per filings in the march quarter.
The MF holding has increased from 0.18% in december to 0.25% in march quarter.
The FII holding has decreased from 0.36% in december to 0.29% in march quarter.

06 May 2024, 05:30 PM IST Aeroflex Industries share price live: Today's Price range

Aeroflex Industries stock had a low price of 146.7 and a high price of 154.75 on the current day.

06 May 2024, 03:48 PM IST Aeroflex Industries share price update :Aeroflex Industries closed today at ₹148.7, down -3.22% from yesterday's ₹153.65

Aeroflex Industries share price closed the day at 148.7 - a 3.22% lower than the previous closing price.

06 May 2024, 03:03 PM IST Aeroflex Industries Short Term and Long Term Trends

As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Aeroflex Industries share is Bullish and long term trend is Moderately Bullish

06 May 2024, 02:55 PM IST Aeroflex Industries share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days151.23
10 Days146.65
20 Days143.87
50 Days140.24
100 Days147.94
300 Days151.03
06 May 2024, 02:00 PM IST Aeroflex Industries share price Live :Aeroflex Industries closed at ₹153.65 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

The stock traded in the range of 154.75 & 146.7 yesterday to end at 153.65. The stock price indicates a strengthening bull run.

