Aeroflex Industries Share Price Live blog for 07 May 2024

Aeroflex Industries Share Price Today : Aeroflex Industries had a stable day on the stock market, with the open and close prices remaining the same at ₹153.65. The high for the day was ₹154.75, while the low was ₹146.7. The market capitalization remained at 0.0 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹197.4, and the 52-week low is ₹114.4. The BSE volume for the day was 56,790 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
07 May 2024, 08:05 AM IST
Aeroflex Industries share price Live :Aeroflex Industries closed at ₹153.65 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
The stock traded in the range of ₹154.75 & ₹146.7 yesterday to end at ₹153.65. The stock price indicates a strengthening bull run.