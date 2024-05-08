Aeroflex Industries Share Price Live blog for 08 May 2024

Aeroflex Industries Share Price Today : Aeroflex Industries saw a positive day on the stock market with an open price of ₹142.1 and a close price of ₹148.15. The high for the day was ₹146.2 and the low was ₹140.4. The BSE volume for the day was 43626 shares. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹197.4 and the 52-week low is ₹114.4. The market cap for Aeroflex Industries remained at 0.0 crore.
08 May 2024, 08:00 AM IST
Aeroflex Industries share price Live :Aeroflex Industries closed at ₹148.15 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook
The stock traded in the range of ₹146.2 & ₹140.4 yesterday to end at ₹148.15. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend