Aeroflex Industries Share Price Live blog for 13 May 2024

Aeroflex Industries Share Price Today : On the last day, Aeroflex Industries opened at ₹142.3 and closed at ₹141.3. The stock reached a high of ₹146.3 and a low of ₹141.05. The market capitalization remained at 0.0 crores. The 52-week high and low for the stock were ₹197.4 and ₹114.4 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 65211 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
13 May 2024, 08:04 AM IST
Aeroflex Industries share price Live :Aeroflex Industries closed at ₹141.3 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook
The stock traded in the range of ₹146.3 & ₹141.05 yesterday to end at ₹141.3. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend