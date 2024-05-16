Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

Aeroflex Industries Share Price Highlights : Aeroflex Industries closed today at 142.6, up 0.92% from yesterday's 141.3

5 min read . 16 May 2024 Trade
Livemint

Aeroflex Industries Share Price Highlights : Aeroflex Industries stock price went up today, 16 May 2024, by 0.92 %. The stock closed at 141.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 142.6 per share. Investors should monitor Aeroflex Industries stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Aeroflex Industries Share Price Highlights

Aeroflex Industries Share Price Highlights : On the last day, Aeroflex Industries opened at 142.3 and closed at 141.3. The stock reached a high of 146.3 and a low of 141.05. The market capitalization remained at 0.0 crores. The 52-week high for the stock was 197.4 and the low was 114.4. The BSE volume for the day was 65211 shares traded.

Disclaimer

16 May 2024, 08:08 PM IST Aeroflex Industries Share Price Live Updates: Shareholding information

Aeroflex Industries Share Price Live Updates: Aeroflex Industries has a 0.25% MF holding & 0.29% FII holding as per filings in the march quarter.
The MF holding has increased from 0.18% in december to 0.25% in march quarter.
The FII holding has decreased from 0.36% in december to 0.29% in march quarter.

16 May 2024, 05:35 PM IST Aeroflex Industries Share Price Live Updates: Aeroflex Industries share price live: Today's Price range

Aeroflex Industries Share Price Live Updates: Aeroflex Industries stock reached a low of 141.05 and a high of 146.30 on the current day.

16 May 2024, 03:56 PM IST Aeroflex Industries Share Price Live Updates: Aeroflex Industries closed today at ₹142.6, up 0.92% from yesterday's ₹141.3

Aeroflex Industries Share Price Live Updates: Aeroflex Industries share price closed the day at 142.6 - a 0.92% higher than the previous closing price.

16 May 2024, 03:01 PM IST Aeroflex Industries Share Price Live Updates: Aeroflex Industries Short Term and Long Term Trends

Aeroflex Industries Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Aeroflex Industries share is Bearish and long term trend is Bearish

16 May 2024, 02:57 PM IST Aeroflex Industries Share Price Today Live: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days141.17
10 Days145.56
20 Days144.92
50 Days139.24
100 Days147.05
300 Days150.67
16 May 2024, 01:07 PM IST Aeroflex Industries Share Price Today Live: Aeroflex Industries share price live: Today's Price range

Aeroflex Industries Share Price Today Live: Aeroflex Industries stock reached a low of 141.05 and a high of 146.30 on the current trading day.

16 May 2024, 12:28 PM IST Aeroflex Industries Share Price Today Live: Aeroflex Industries Short Term and Long Term Trends

Aeroflex Industries Share Price Today Live: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Aeroflex Industries share is Bearish and long term trend is Bearish

16 May 2024, 12:22 PM IST Aeroflex Industries Share Price Today Live: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days141.17
10 Days145.56
20 Days144.92
50 Days139.24
100 Days147.05
300 Days150.67
16 May 2024, 08:02 AM IST Aeroflex Industries Share Price Today Live: Aeroflex Industries closed at ₹141.3 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Aeroflex Industries Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 146.3 & 141.05 yesterday to end at 141.3. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.