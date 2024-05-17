Active Stocks
Aeroflex Industries Share Price Highlights : Aeroflex Industries closed today at ₹142.6, up 0.92% from yesterday's ₹141.3

5 min read . Updated: 17 May 2024, 08:05 PM IST
Livemint

Aeroflex Industries Share Price Highlights : Aeroflex Industries stock price went up today, 17 May 2024, by 0.92 %. The stock closed at 141.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 142.6 per share.

Aeroflex Industries Share Price Highlights Premium
Aeroflex Industries Share Price Highlights

Aeroflex Industries Share Price Highlights : Aeroflex Industries' stock opened at 142.3 and closed at 141.3 on the last day of trading. The high for the day was 146.3, while the low was 141.05. The market capitalization remained unchanged at 0.0 crores. The 52-week high for the stock is 197.4, and the 52-week low is 114.4. The BSE volume for the day was 65,211 shares traded.

Disclaimer

17 May 2024, 08:05:26 PM IST

Aeroflex Industries Share Price Live Updates: Shareholding information

Aeroflex Industries Share Price Live Updates: Aeroflex Industries has a 0.25% MF holding & 0.29% FII holding as per filings in the march quarter.
The MF holding has increased from 0.18% in december to 0.25% in march quarter.
The FII holding has decreased from 0.36% in december to 0.29% in march quarter.

17 May 2024, 05:30:47 PM IST

Aeroflex Industries Share Price Live Updates: Aeroflex Industries share price live: Today's Price range

Aeroflex Industries Share Price Live Updates: Aeroflex Industries stock's price fluctuated today with a low of 141.05 and a high of 146.30.

17 May 2024, 03:50:49 PM IST

Aeroflex Industries Share Price Live Updates: Aeroflex Industries closed today at ₹142.6, up 0.92% from yesterday's ₹141.3

Aeroflex Industries Share Price Live Updates: Aeroflex Industries share price closed the day at 142.6 - a 0.92% higher than the previous closing price.

17 May 2024, 02:56:44 PM IST

Aeroflex Industries Share Price Live Updates: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days140.75
10 Days144.54
20 Days144.52
50 Days139.07
100 Days146.92
300 Days150.60
17 May 2024, 02:56:40 PM IST

Aeroflex Industries Share Price Today Live: Aeroflex Industries Short Term and Long Term Trends

Aeroflex Industries Share Price Today Live: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Aeroflex Industries share is Bearish and long term trend is Bearish

17 May 2024, 01:07:07 PM IST

Aeroflex Industries Share Price Today Live: Aeroflex Industries share price live: Today's Price range

Aeroflex Industries Share Price Today Live: Aeroflex Industries stock reached a high of 146.3 and a low of 141.05 on the current day.

17 May 2024, 12:26:01 PM IST

Aeroflex Industries Share Price Today Live: Aeroflex Industries Short Term and Long Term Trends

Aeroflex Industries Share Price Today Live: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Aeroflex Industries share is Bearish and long term trend is Bearish

17 May 2024, 12:21:09 PM IST

Aeroflex Industries Share Price Today Live: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days140.75
10 Days144.54
20 Days144.52
50 Days139.07
100 Days146.92
300 Days150.60
17 May 2024, 08:05:45 AM IST

Aeroflex Industries Share Price Today Live: Aeroflex Industries closed at ₹141.3 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Aeroflex Industries Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 146.3 & 141.05 yesterday to end at 141.3. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

