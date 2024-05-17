Aeroflex Industries Share Price Highlights : Aeroflex Industries closed today at 142.6, up 0.92% from yesterday's 141.3

Aeroflex Industries Share Price Highlights : Aeroflex Industries' stock opened at ₹142.3 and closed at ₹141.3 on the last day of trading. The high for the day was ₹146.3, while the low was ₹141.05. The market capitalization remained unchanged at 0.0 crores. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹197.4, and the 52-week low is ₹114.4. The BSE volume for the day was 65,211 shares traded.
Aeroflex Industries Share Price Live Updates: Aeroflex Industries has a 0.25% MF holding & 0.29% FII holding as per filings in the march quarter.
The MF holding has increased from 0.18% in december to 0.25% in march quarter.
The FII holding has decreased from 0.36% in december to 0.29% in march quarter.
Aeroflex Industries Share Price Live Updates: Aeroflex Industries stock's price fluctuated today with a low of ₹141.05 and a high of ₹146.30.
Aeroflex Industries Share Price Live Updates: Aeroflex Industries share price closed the day at ₹142.6 - a 0.92% higher than the previous closing price.
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|140.75
|10 Days
|144.54
|20 Days
|144.52
|50 Days
|139.07
|100 Days
|146.92
|300 Days
|150.60
Aeroflex Industries Share Price Today Live: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Aeroflex Industries share is Bearish and long term trend is Bearish
Aeroflex Industries Share Price Today Live: Aeroflex Industries stock reached a high of ₹146.3 and a low of ₹141.05 on the current day.
As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Aeroflex Industries share is Bearish and long term trend is Bearish
Aeroflex Industries Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹146.3 & ₹141.05 yesterday to end at ₹141.3. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend
