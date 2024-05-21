Aeroflex Industries Share Price Live blog for 21 May 2024

Aeroflex Industries Share Price Today Live Updates : Aeroflex Industries saw a decrease in its stock price on the last day, opening at ₹142.3 and closing at ₹141.3. The stock reached a high of ₹146.3 and a low of ₹141.05 during the trading day. The market capitalization remained at 0.0 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹197.4 and the low was ₹114.4. The BSE volume for the day was 65,211 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Aeroflex Industries Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹146.3 & ₹141.05 yesterday to end at ₹141.3. While the stock is exhibiting preliminary indications of a trend reversal following a significant downtrend, continued monitoring is advised.
