Aeroflex Industries Share Price Live blog for 22 May 2024

Aeroflex Industries Share Price Today Live Updates : Aeroflex Industries' stock opened at ₹142.3 and closed at ₹141.3 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹146.3, while the low was ₹141.05. The market capitalization remained unchanged at 0.0 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹197.4, and the low was ₹114.4. The BSE volume for the day was 65,211 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|140.08
|10 Days
|141.00
|20 Days
|144.33
|50 Days
|138.64
|100 Days
|146.60
|300 Days
|150.43
Aeroflex Industries Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹146.3 & ₹141.05 yesterday to end at ₹141.3. While the stock is exhibiting preliminary indications of a trend reversal following a significant downtrend, continued monitoring is advised.
