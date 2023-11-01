Aether Industries share price Today Live Updates : Aether Industries Soars in Trading Today

On the last day of trading, Aether Industries opened at ₹874.95 and closed at ₹861.55. The stock reached a high of ₹904.3 and a low of ₹859.9 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is ₹11,056.55 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1210.8 and the 52-week low is ₹811.1. The BSE volume for the day was 8673 shares.
The current stock price of Aether Industries is ₹888. It has experienced a percent change of 3.07, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change in the stock price is 26.45, suggesting a significant increase in value. Overall, the stock of Aether Industries has seen positive movement in recent trading.
