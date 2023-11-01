Aether Industries share price Today Live Updates : Aether Industries Soars in Trading Today

On the last day of trading, Aether Industries opened at ₹874.95 and closed at ₹861.55. The stock reached a high of ₹904.3 and a low of ₹859.9 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is ₹11,056.55 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1210.8 and the 52-week low is ₹811.1. The BSE volume for the day was 8673 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.