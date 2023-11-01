Hello User
Aether Industries share price Today Live Updates : Aether Industries Soars in Trading Today

2 min read . 09:05 AM IST
Aether Industries stock price went up today, 01 Nov 2023, by 3.07 %. The stock closed at 861.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 888 per share. Investors should monitor Aether Industries stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

On the last day of trading, Aether Industries opened at 874.95 and closed at 861.55. The stock reached a high of 904.3 and a low of 859.9 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is 11,056.55 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1210.8 and the 52-week low is 811.1. The BSE volume for the day was 8673 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

01 Nov 2023, 09:05 AM IST Aether Industries share price Today :Aether Industries trading at ₹888, up 3.07% from yesterday's ₹861.55

The current stock price of Aether Industries is 888. It has experienced a percent change of 3.07, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change in the stock price is 26.45, suggesting a significant increase in value. Overall, the stock of Aether Industries has seen positive movement in recent trading.

01 Nov 2023, 08:00 AM IST Aether Industries share price Live :Aether Industries closed at ₹861.55 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Aether Industries on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 8,673. The closing price of the shares was 861.55.

