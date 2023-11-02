Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Aether Industries Share Price Live blog for 02 Nov 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:08 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Aether Industries stock price went down today, 02 Nov 2023, by -0.49 %. The stock closed at 874.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 870.2 per share. Investors should monitor Aether Industries stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Aether Industries

On the last day of trading, Aether Industries opened at 933.95 and closed at 874.5. The stock reached a high of 933.95 and a low of 864.65. The market capitalization of the company is 11,532.2 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1,210.8 and the 52-week low is 811.1. The BSE volume for the day was 10,522 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

02 Nov 2023, 08:08 AM IST Aether Industries share price Live :Aether Industries closed at ₹874.5 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Aether Industries on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume of shares traded was 10,522. The closing price for the shares was 874.5.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.