Aether Industries Share Price Live blog for 02 Nov 2023

On the last day of trading, Aether Industries opened at ₹933.95 and closed at ₹874.5. The stock reached a high of ₹933.95 and a low of ₹864.65. The market capitalization of the company is ₹11,532.2 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1,210.8 and the 52-week low is ₹811.1. The BSE volume for the day was 10,522 shares.
02 Nov 2023, 08:08 AM IST
