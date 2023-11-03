Hello User
Aether Industries Share Price Live blog for 03 Nov 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:04 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Aether Industries stock price went up today, 03 Nov 2023, by 2.11 %. The stock closed at 870.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 888.6 per share. Investors should monitor Aether Industries stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Aether Industries

On the last day, Aether Industries opened at 887.6 and closed at 870.2. The stock had a high of 888.6 and a low of 868. The market capitalization of the company is 11,776.04 crores. The 52-week high for the stock is 1,210.8 and the 52-week low is 811.1. The BSE volume for the day was 7,477 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

03 Nov 2023, 08:04 AM IST Aether Industries share price Live :Aether Industries closed at ₹870.2 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Aether Industries on the BSE, a total of 7,477 shares were traded. The closing price for the stock was 870.2.

