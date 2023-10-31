Hello User
Aether Industries share price Today Live Updates : Aether Industries Stock Soars on Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:21 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Aether Industries stock price went up today, 31 Oct 2023, by 0.28 %. The stock closed at 861.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 864 per share. Investors should monitor Aether Industries stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Aether Industries

On the last day, Aether Industries opened at 885.9 and closed at 869.5. The stock had a high of 888 and a low of 857.65. The market capitalization of the company is 10,727.22 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 1210.8 and 811.1 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 4069 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

31 Oct 2023, 09:21 AM IST Aether Industries share price Today :Aether Industries trading at ₹864, up 0.28% from yesterday's ₹861.55

The current data for Aether Industries stock shows that the price is 864. There has been a 0.28 percent change, indicating a slight increase in the stock's value. The net change is 2.45, suggesting a positive movement in the stock.

31 Oct 2023, 08:12 AM IST Aether Industries share price Live :Aether Industries closed at ₹869.5 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Aether Industries on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume of shares traded was 4069. The closing price for the shares was 869.5.

