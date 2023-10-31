Aether Industries share price Today Live Updates : Aether Industries Stock Soars on Positive Trading Day

On the last day, Aether Industries opened at ₹885.9 and closed at ₹869.5. The stock had a high of ₹888 and a low of ₹857.65. The market capitalization of the company is ₹10,727.22 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹1210.8 and ₹811.1 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 4069 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data for Aether Industries stock shows that the price is ₹864. There has been a 0.28 percent change, indicating a slight increase in the stock's value. The net change is 2.45, suggesting a positive movement in the stock.
