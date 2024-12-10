Afcons Infrastructure Share Price Live blog for 10 Dec 2024

Afcons Infrastructure Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Afcons Infrastructure opened at ₹537.4 and closed at ₹524.85, experiencing a decline. The stock reached a high of ₹537.4 and a low of ₹528 during the day. The company has a market capitalization of ₹19,297.66 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹559 and a low of ₹419.85. The BSE volume for the day was 29,822 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Afcons Infrastructure Share Price Today Live: Today, Afcons Infrastructure's share price has increased by 1.21%, reaching ₹531.2, while its competitors like Jio Financial Services and Mankind Pharma are experiencing losses. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have seen slight declines of 0.05% and 0.13%, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Jio Financial Services
|335.9
|-0.95
|-0.28
|394.7
|228.85
|213406.82
|Mankind Pharma
|2637.55
|-2.5
|-0.09
|2882.75
|1820.15
|105657.2
Afcons Infrastructure Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹537.4 & ₹528 yesterday to end at ₹530.45. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend