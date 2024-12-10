Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!

Afcons Infrastructure Share Price Live blog for 10 Dec 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:54 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Afcons Infrastructure Share Price Today Live Updates : Afcons Infrastructure stock price went up today, 10 Dec 2024, by 1.07 %. The stock closed at 524.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 530.45 per share. Investors should monitor Afcons Infrastructure stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Afcons Infrastructure Share Price Today Live Updates

Afcons Infrastructure Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Afcons Infrastructure opened at 537.4 and closed at 524.85, experiencing a decline. The stock reached a high of 537.4 and a low of 528 during the day. The company has a market capitalization of 19,297.66 crore, with a 52-week high of 559 and a low of 419.85. The BSE volume for the day was 29,822 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

10 Dec 2024, 09:54 AM IST Afcons Infrastructure Share Price Today Live: Stock Peers

Afcons Infrastructure Share Price Today Live: Today, Afcons Infrastructure's share price has increased by 1.21%, reaching 531.2, while its competitors like Jio Financial Services and Mankind Pharma are experiencing losses. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have seen slight declines of 0.05% and 0.13%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Jio Financial Services335.9-0.95-0.28394.7228.85213406.82
Mankind Pharma2637.55-2.5-0.092882.751820.15105657.2
10 Dec 2024, 09:30 AM IST Afcons Infrastructure Share Price Today Live: Afcons Infrastructure closed at ₹524.85 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Afcons Infrastructure Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 537.4 & 528 yesterday to end at 530.45. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.