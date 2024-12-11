Afcons Infrastructure Share Price Live blog for 11 Dec 2024

Afcons Infrastructure Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Afcons Infrastructure opened at ₹537.4 and closed at ₹524.85, reflecting a decrease. The stock reached a high of ₹537.95 and a low of ₹525.05 during the day. The market capitalization stood at ₹19,634.18 crore. The stock's 52-week high was ₹559, while the low was ₹419.85. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 165,740 shares for Afcons Infrastructure.
11 Dec 2024, 08:04 AM IST
