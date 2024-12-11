Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!

Afcons Infrastructure Share Price Live blog for 11 Dec 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:04 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Afcons Infrastructure Share Price Today Live Updates : Afcons Infrastructure stock price went up today, 11 Dec 2024, by 1.67 %. The stock closed at 524.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 533.6 per share. Investors should monitor Afcons Infrastructure stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Afcons Infrastructure Share Price Today Live Updates

Afcons Infrastructure Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Afcons Infrastructure opened at 537.4 and closed at 524.85, reflecting a decrease. The stock reached a high of 537.95 and a low of 525.05 during the day. The market capitalization stood at 19,634.18 crore. The stock's 52-week high was 559, while the low was 419.85. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 165,740 shares for Afcons Infrastructure.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

11 Dec 2024, 08:04 AM IST Afcons Infrastructure Share Price Today Live: Afcons Infrastructure closed at ₹524.85 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Afcons Infrastructure Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 537.95 & 525.05 yesterday to end at 533.6. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.