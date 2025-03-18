Hello User
Afcons Infrastructure Share Price Highlights : Afcons Infrastructure closed today at 447.65, down -0.61% from yesterday's 450.40

3 min read . 08:00 PM IST Trade
Livemint

Afcons Infrastructure Share Price Highlights : Afcons Infrastructure stock price went down today, 18 Mar 2025, by -0.61 %. The stock closed at 450.40 per share. The stock is currently trading at 447.65 per share. Investors should monitor Afcons Infrastructure stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Afcons Infrastructure Share Price Highlights

Afcons Infrastructure Share Price Highlights : On the last trading day, Afcons Infrastructure opened at 450.85 and closed slightly lower at 450.75. The stock reached a high of 454.60 and a low of 438.65 during the day. The company's market capitalization stood at 16,565.02 crore. Over the past year, the stock has seen a 52-week high of 570 and a low of 398.55, with a trading volume of 46,086 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Mar 2025, 08:00 PM IST Afcons Infrastructure Share Price Live Updates: Shareholding information

Afcons Infrastructure Share Price Live Updates: Afcons Infrastructure has a 5.93% MF holding & 18.00% FII holding as per filings in the quarter.
The MF holding has decreased from 6.01% in to 5.93% in quarter.
The FII holding has increased from 8.20% in to 18.00% in quarter.

18 Mar 2025, 07:30 PM IST Afcons Infrastructure Share Price Live Updates: Return metrics and efficiency

Afcons Infrastructure has a ROE of 13.28% in the most recent fiscal year. It has a return on investment of value of 7.25% in the last fiscal year. The consensus estimates of ROE in the current and upcoming fiscal year are 11.00% & 12.00% respectively.

18 Mar 2025, 07:02 PM IST Afcons Infrastructure Share Price Live Updates: Financial performance

Afcons Infrastructure has delivered a EPS growth of 39.13% & a revenue growth of 12.27% in the last 3 years. In the trailing twelve months the company has a revenue of 129615.80 cr which is -2.31% lower than the revenue of the most recent fiscal year. The company has a predicted growth of �% for revenue & �% in profit for the quarter .

18 Mar 2025, 06:05 PM IST Afcons Infrastructure Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

Afcons Infrastructure Share Price Live Updates: Today, the share price of Afcons Infrastructure decreased by 0.61%, bringing it to 447.65, while its competitors are showing mixed results. Some peers, like Bikaji Foods International, are experiencing declines, whereas others, including Doms Industries, Kfin Technologies, and Signatureglobal India, are seeing increases. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have risen by 1.45% and 1.53%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Doms Industries2851.2518.550.653111.01374.8517259.39
Bikaji Foods International678.8-4.45-0.651005.0478.816995.95
Afcons Infrastructure447.65-2.75-0.61570.0398.5516463.88
Kfin Technologies936.5524.12.641640.0572.5516112.96
Signatureglobal India1083.3520.41.921645.851010.9515194.65
18 Mar 2025, 05:30 PM IST Afcons Infrastructure Live Updates: Afcons Infrastructure share price live: Today's Price range

Afcons Infrastructure Live Updates: Afcons Infrastructure stock recorded a low of 445 and a high of 452 today. The trading range indicates a moderate level of price fluctuation, reflecting market activity and investor sentiment throughout the day.

18 Mar 2025, 03:48 PM IST Afcons Infrastructure Live Updates: Afcons Infrastructure closed today at ₹447.65, down -0.61% from yesterday's ₹450.40

Afcons Infrastructure Live Updates: Afcons Infrastructure share price closed the day at 447.65 - a 0.61% lower than the previous closing price.

18 Mar 2025, 02:59 PM IST Afcons Infrastructure Live Updates: Afcons Infrastructure Short Term and Long Term Trends

Afcons Infrastructure Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Afcons Infrastructure share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish

18 Mar 2025, 02:55 PM IST Afcons Infrastructure Live Updates: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days455.66
10 Days438.03
20 Days440.10
50 Days468.66
100 Days0.00
300 Days0.00
18 Mar 2025, 01:00 PM IST Afcons Infrastructure Live Updates: Afcons Infrastructure share price live: Today's Price range

Afcons Infrastructure Live Updates: Afcons Infrastructure's stock today recorded a low of 445.25 and a high of 452. The trading range reflects a modest fluctuation, indicating potential volatility in investor sentiment. Overall, the stock remains within a narrow band, suggesting stability amid market conditions.

