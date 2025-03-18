Afcons Infrastructure Share Price Highlights : Afcons Infrastructure closed today at 447.65, down -0.61% from yesterday's 450.40

Afcons Infrastructure Share Price Highlights : On the last trading day, Afcons Infrastructure opened at ₹450.85 and closed slightly lower at ₹450.75. The stock reached a high of ₹454.60 and a low of ₹438.65 during the day. The company's market capitalization stood at ₹16,565.02 crore. Over the past year, the stock has seen a 52-week high of ₹570 and a low of ₹398.55, with a trading volume of 46,086 shares on the BSE.
Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Afcons Infrastructure Share Price Live Updates: Afcons Infrastructure has a 5.93% MF holding & 18.00% FII holding as per filings in the quarter.
The MF holding has decreased from 6.01% in to 5.93% in quarter.
The FII holding has increased from 8.20% in to 18.00% in quarter.
Afcons Infrastructure has a ROE of 13.28% in the most recent fiscal year. It has a return on investment of value of 7.25% in the last fiscal year. The consensus estimates of ROE in the current and upcoming fiscal year are 11.00% & 12.00% respectively.
Afcons Infrastructure has delivered a EPS growth of 39.13% & a revenue growth of 12.27% in the last 3 years. In the trailing twelve months the company has a revenue of 129615.80 cr which is -2.31% lower than the revenue of the most recent fiscal year. The company has a predicted growth of �% for revenue & �% in profit for the quarter .
Afcons Infrastructure Share Price Live Updates: Today, the share price of Afcons Infrastructure decreased by 0.61%, bringing it to ₹447.65, while its competitors are showing mixed results. Some peers, like Bikaji Foods International, are experiencing declines, whereas others, including Doms Industries, Kfin Technologies, and Signatureglobal India, are seeing increases. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have risen by 1.45% and 1.53%, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Doms Industries
|2851.25
|18.55
|0.65
|3111.0
|1374.85
|17259.39
|Bikaji Foods International
|678.8
|-4.45
|-0.65
|1005.0
|478.8
|16995.95
|Afcons Infrastructure
|447.65
|-2.75
|-0.61
|570.0
|398.55
|16463.88
|Kfin Technologies
|936.55
|24.1
|2.64
|1640.0
|572.55
|16112.96
|Signatureglobal India
|1083.35
|20.4
|1.92
|1645.85
|1010.95
|15194.65
Afcons Infrastructure Live Updates: Afcons Infrastructure stock recorded a low of ₹445 and a high of ₹452 today. The trading range indicates a moderate level of price fluctuation, reflecting market activity and investor sentiment throughout the day.
Afcons Infrastructure Live Updates: Afcons Infrastructure share price closed the day at ₹447.65 - a 0.61% lower than the previous closing price.
Afcons Infrastructure Live Updates: Afcons Infrastructure's stock today recorded a low of ₹445.25 and a high of ₹452. The trading range reflects a modest fluctuation, indicating potential volatility in investor sentiment. Overall, the stock remains within a narrow band, suggesting stability amid market conditions.
Afcons Infrastructure Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹454.60 & ₹438.65 yesterday to end at ₹450.40. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend