Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Afcons Infrastructure Share Price Highlights : Afcons Infrastructure closed today at 456.45, up 2.05% from yesterday's 447.30
Afcons Infrastructure Share Price Highlights : Afcons Infrastructure closed today at ₹456.45, up 2.05% from yesterday's ₹447.30

3 min read . Updated: 19 Mar 2025, 08:01 PM IST
Livemint

Afcons Infrastructure Share Price Highlights : Afcons Infrastructure stock price went up today, 19 Mar 2025, by 2.05 %. The stock closed at 447.30 per share. The stock is currently trading at 456.45 per share. Investors should monitor Afcons Infrastructure stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Afcons Infrastructure Share Price Highlights

Afcons Infrastructure Share Price Highlights : On the last trading day, Afcons Infrastructure opened at 445.25 and closed at 450.40, marking a positive movement. The stock reached a high of 452 and a low of 445. With a market capitalization of 16,463.88 crore, the company’s stock has shown resilience, with a 52-week high of 570 and a low of 398.55. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 30,144 shares.

Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

19 Mar 2025, 08:01:03 PM IST

Afcons Infrastructure Share Price Live Updates: Shareholding information

Afcons Infrastructure Share Price Live Updates: Afcons Infrastructure has a 5.93% MF holding & 18.00% FII holding as per filings in the quarter.
The MF holding has decreased from 6.01% in to 5.93% in quarter.
The FII holding has increased from 8.20% in to 18.00% in quarter.

19 Mar 2025, 07:32:41 PM IST

Afcons Infrastructure Share Price Live Updates: Return metrics and efficiency

Afcons Infrastructure has a ROE of 13.28% in the most recent fiscal year. It has a return on investment of value of 7.25% in the last fiscal year. The consensus estimates of ROE in the current and upcoming fiscal year are 11.00% & 12.00% respectively.

19 Mar 2025, 07:00:01 PM IST

Afcons Infrastructure Share Price Live Updates: Financial performance

Afcons Infrastructure has delivered a EPS growth of 39.13% & a revenue growth of 12.27% in the last 3 years. In the trailing twelve months the company has a revenue of 129615.80 cr which is -2.31% lower than the revenue of the most recent fiscal year. The company has a predicted growth of �% for revenue & �% in profit for the quarter .

19 Mar 2025, 06:06:29 PM IST

Afcons Infrastructure Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

Afcons Infrastructure Share Price Live Updates: Afcons Infrastructure's share price increased by 2.05% today, reaching 456.45, amid mixed performance among its peers. While Blue Jet Healthcare is experiencing a decline, other peers like Bikaji Foods International, Concord Biotech, and Kfin Technologies are showing gains. In the broader market, benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have risen by 0.32% and 0.20%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Bikaji Foods International708.030.154.451005.0478.817727.06
Concord Biotech1658.556.00.362658.01326.917433.45
Afcons Infrastructure456.459.152.05570.0398.5516787.53
Kfin Technologies974.037.454.01640.0572.5516757.27
Blue Jet Healthcare912.4-17.05-1.83929.45344.6515797.47
19 Mar 2025, 05:36:26 PM IST

Afcons Infrastructure Live Updates: Afcons Infrastructure share price live: Today's Price range

Afcons Infrastructure Live Updates: Afcons Infrastructure stock experienced a trading range today, with a low of 450.60 and a high of 465.65. This indicates a fluctuation of 15.05 between the day's high and low prices, reflecting some volatility in the market for this stock.

19 Mar 2025, 03:48:37 PM IST

Afcons Infrastructure Live Updates: Afcons Infrastructure share price closed the day at 456.45 - a 2.05% higher than the previous closing price.

19 Mar 2025, 03:30:03 PM IST

19 Mar 2025, 02:57:40 PM IST

Afcons Infrastructure Live Updates: Afcons Infrastructure Short Term and Long Term Trends

Afcons Infrastructure Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Afcons Infrastructure share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish

19 Mar 2025, 02:56:40 PM IST

19 Mar 2025, 01:02:08 PM IST

Afcons Infrastructure Live Updates: Afcons Infrastructure share price live: Today's Price range

Afcons Infrastructure Live Updates: Afcons Infrastructure's stock today recorded a low of 450.60 and a high of 465.65. This range indicates a notable fluctuation in trading activity, reflecting investor sentiment and market dynamics for the day.

19 Mar 2025, 12:21:40 PM IST

19 Mar 2025, 12:20:00 PM IST

19 Mar 2025, 11:12:56 AM IST

19 Mar 2025, 10:12:39 AM IST

19 Mar 2025, 09:52:11 AM IST

19 Mar 2025, 08:01:47 AM IST

Afcons Infrastructure Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 452 & 445 yesterday to end at 447.65. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

