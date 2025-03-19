Afcons Infrastructure Share Price Highlights : Afcons Infrastructure closed today at 456.45, up 2.05% from yesterday's 447.30

Afcons Infrastructure Share Price Highlights : On the last trading day, Afcons Infrastructure opened at ₹445.25 and closed at ₹450.40, marking a positive movement. The stock reached a high of ₹452 and a low of ₹445. With a market capitalization of ₹16,463.88 crore, the company’s stock has shown resilience, with a 52-week high of ₹570 and a low of ₹398.55. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 30,144 shares.
Afcons Infrastructure Share Price Live Updates: Afcons Infrastructure has a 5.93% MF holding & 18.00% FII holding as per filings in the quarter.
The MF holding has decreased from 6.01% in to 5.93% in quarter.
The FII holding has increased from 8.20% in to 18.00% in quarter.
Afcons Infrastructure has a ROE of 13.28% in the most recent fiscal year. It has a return on investment of value of 7.25% in the last fiscal year. The consensus estimates of ROE in the current and upcoming fiscal year are 11.00% & 12.00% respectively.
Afcons Infrastructure has delivered a EPS growth of 39.13% & a revenue growth of 12.27% in the last 3 years. In the trailing twelve months the company has a revenue of 129615.80 cr which is -2.31% lower than the revenue of the most recent fiscal year. The company has a predicted growth of �% for revenue & �% in profit for the quarter .
Afcons Infrastructure Share Price Live Updates: Afcons Infrastructure's share price increased by 2.05% today, reaching ₹456.45, amid mixed performance among its peers. While Blue Jet Healthcare is experiencing a decline, other peers like Bikaji Foods International, Concord Biotech, and Kfin Technologies are showing gains. In the broader market, benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have risen by 0.32% and 0.20%, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Bikaji Foods International
|708.0
|30.15
|4.45
|1005.0
|478.8
|17727.06
|Concord Biotech
|1658.55
|6.0
|0.36
|2658.0
|1326.9
|17433.45
|Afcons Infrastructure
|456.45
|9.15
|2.05
|570.0
|398.55
|16787.53
|Kfin Technologies
|974.0
|37.45
|4.0
|1640.0
|572.55
|16757.27
|Blue Jet Healthcare
|912.4
|-17.05
|-1.83
|929.45
|344.65
|15797.47
Afcons Infrastructure Live Updates: Afcons Infrastructure stock experienced a trading range today, with a low of ₹450.60 and a high of ₹465.65. This indicates a fluctuation of ₹15.05 between the day's high and low prices, reflecting some volatility in the market for this stock.
Afcons Infrastructure Live Updates: Afcons Infrastructure share price closed the day at ₹456.45 - a 2.05% higher than the previous closing price.
Afcons Infrastructure Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Afcons Infrastructure share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|455.66
|10 Days
|438.03
|20 Days
|440.10
|50 Days
|468.66
|100 Days
|0.00
|300 Days
|0.00
Afcons Infrastructure Live Updates: Afcons Infrastructure's stock today recorded a low of ₹450.60 and a high of ₹465.65. This range indicates a notable fluctuation in trading activity, reflecting investor sentiment and market dynamics for the day.
Afcons Infrastructure Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Afcons Infrastructure share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish
Afcons Infrastructure Share Price Live Updates: Afcons Infrastructure's share price has increased by 2.72% today, reaching ₹459.45, in line with its industry counterparts. Companies like Bikaji Foods International, Concord Biotech, Kfin Technologies, and Blue Jet Healthcare are also experiencing gains. In contrast, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have seen slight fluctuations, with changes of -0.08% and 0.13%, respectively.
Afcons Infrastructure Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹452 & ₹445 yesterday to end at ₹447.65. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend