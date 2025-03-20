LIVE UPDATES

Afcons Infrastructure Share Price Highlights : Afcons Infrastructure closed today at ₹469.85, up 2.94% from yesterday's ₹456.45

3 min read . Updated: 20 Mar 2025, 07:04 PM IST

Afcons Infrastructure Share Price Highlights : Afcons Infrastructure stock price went up today, 20 Mar 2025, by 2.94 %. The stock closed at 456.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 469.85 per share. Investors should monitor Afcons Infrastructure stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.