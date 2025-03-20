Afcons Infrastructure Share Price Highlights : Afcons Infrastructure closed today at ₹469.85, up 2.94% from yesterday's ₹456.45

Afcons Infrastructure Share Price Highlights : On the last trading day, Afcons Infrastructure opened at ₹456 and closed at ₹447.30, marking a decline. The stock reached a high of ₹465.65 and a low of ₹450.60 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹16,787.53 crore, the stock has a 52-week high of ₹570 and a low of ₹398.55. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 32,765 shares for the day.
Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Afcons Infrastructure Share Price Live Updates: Financial performance
Afcons Infrastructure has delivered a EPS growth of 39.13% & a revenue growth of 12.27% in the last 3 years. In the trailing twelve months the company has a revenue of 129615.80 cr which is -2.31% lower than the revenue of the most recent fiscal year. The company has a predicted growth of �% for revenue & �% in profit for the quarter .
Afcons Infrastructure Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers
Afcons Infrastructure Share Price Live Updates: Afcons Infrastructure saw its share price increase by 2.94% today, reaching ₹469.85, amidst a mixed performance from its peers. While companies like Concord Biotech and Bikaji Foods International are experiencing declines, others such as Blue Jet Healthcare and Kfin Technologies are witnessing gains. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have risen by 1.24% and 1.19%, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Concord Biotech
|1635.95
|-12.45
|-0.76
|2658.0
|1326.9
|17195.89
|Bikaji Foods International
|700.5
|-2.4
|-0.34
|1005.0
|478.8
|17539.28
|Afcons Infrastructure
|469.85
|13.4
|2.94
|570.0
|398.55
|17280.36
|Blue Jet Healthcare
|926.2
|15.55
|1.71
|954.0
|344.65
|16036.41
|Kfin Technologies
|1048.8
|75.7
|7.78
|1640.0
|572.55
|18044.18
Afcons Infrastructure Share Price Live Updates: Simple Moving Average
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|455.74
|10 Days
|441.77
|20 Days
|440.67
|50 Days
|466.97
|100 Days
|0.00
|300 Days
|0.00
Afcons Infrastructure Share Price Live Updates: Afcons Infrastructure Short Term and Long Term Trends
Afcons Infrastructure Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Afcons Infrastructure share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish
Afcons Infrastructure Share Price Live Updates: Today, Afcons Infrastructure's share price has increased by 2.09%, reaching ₹466, in line with the performance of its peers. Companies like Concord Biotech, Bikaji Foods International, Blue Jet Healthcare, and Kfin Technologies are also experiencing gains. In the broader market, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have risen by 0.69% and 0.52%, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Concord Biotech
|1659.0
|10.6
|0.64
|2658.0
|1326.9
|17438.18
|Bikaji Foods International
|710.6
|7.7
|1.1
|1005.0
|478.8
|17792.16
|Afcons Infrastructure
|466.0
|9.55
|2.09
|570.0
|398.55
|17138.77
|Blue Jet Healthcare
|917.35
|6.7
|0.74
|954.0
|344.65
|15883.18
|Kfin Technologies
|1002.55
|29.45
|3.03
|1640.0
|572.55
|17248.47
Afcons Infrastructure Share Price Live Updates: Afcons Infrastructure closed at ₹447.30 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
Afcons Infrastructure Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹465.65 & ₹450.60 yesterday to end at ₹456.45. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend