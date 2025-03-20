Explore
Afcons Infrastructure Share Price Highlights : Afcons Infrastructure closed today at 469.85, up 2.94% from yesterday's 456.45
LIVE UPDATES

Afcons Infrastructure Share Price Highlights : Afcons Infrastructure closed today at ₹469.85, up 2.94% from yesterday's ₹456.45

3 min read . Updated: 20 Mar 2025, 07:04 PM IST
Livemint

Afcons Infrastructure stock price went up today, 20 Mar 2025, by 2.94 %. The stock closed at 456.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 469.85 per share.

Afcons Infrastructure Share Price Highlights Premium
Afcons Infrastructure Share Price Highlights

Afcons Infrastructure Share Price Highlights : On the last trading day, Afcons Infrastructure opened at 456 and closed at 447.30, marking a decline. The stock reached a high of 465.65 and a low of 450.60 during the day. With a market capitalization of 16,787.53 crore, the stock has a 52-week high of 570 and a low of 398.55. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 32,765 shares for the day.

Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

20 Mar 2025, 07:04:48 PM IST

Afcons Infrastructure Share Price Live Updates: Financial performance

Afcons Infrastructure has delivered a EPS growth of 39.13% & a revenue growth of 12.27% in the last 3 years. In the trailing twelve months the company has a revenue of 129615.80 cr which is -2.31% lower than the revenue of the most recent fiscal year. The company has a predicted growth of �% for revenue & �% in profit for the quarter .

20 Mar 2025, 06:04:14 PM IST

Afcons Infrastructure Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

Afcons Infrastructure Share Price Live Updates: Afcons Infrastructure saw its share price increase by 2.94% today, reaching 469.85, amidst a mixed performance from its peers. While companies like Concord Biotech and Bikaji Foods International are experiencing declines, others such as Blue Jet Healthcare and Kfin Technologies are witnessing gains. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have risen by 1.24% and 1.19%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Concord Biotech1635.95-12.45-0.762658.01326.917195.89
Bikaji Foods International700.5-2.4-0.341005.0478.817539.28
Afcons Infrastructure469.8513.42.94570.0398.5517280.36
Blue Jet Healthcare926.215.551.71954.0344.6516036.41
Kfin Technologies1048.875.77.781640.0572.5518044.18
20 Mar 2025, 05:34:39 PM IST

Afcons Infrastructure Live Updates: Afcons Infrastructure share price live: Today's Price range

Afcons Infrastructure Live Updates: Afcons Infrastructure's stock recorded a low of 457.75 and reached a high of 472.20 today. The trading range indicates a moderate volatility, reflecting investor activity within this range. The stock remains a point of interest for market watchers.

20 Mar 2025, 03:48:00 PM IST

Afcons Infrastructure Live Updates: Afcons Infrastructure closed today at ₹469.85, up 2.94% from yesterday's ₹456.45

Afcons Infrastructure Live Updates: Afcons Infrastructure share price closed the day at 469.85 - a 2.94% higher than the previous closing price.

20 Mar 2025, 03:31:36 PM IST

20 Mar 2025, 02:58:47 PM IST

Afcons Infrastructure Live Updates: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days455.74
10 Days441.77
20 Days440.67
50 Days466.97
100 Days0.00
300 Days0.00
20 Mar 2025, 02:56:37 PM IST

Afcons Infrastructure Live Updates: Afcons Infrastructure Short Term and Long Term Trends

Afcons Infrastructure Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Afcons Infrastructure share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish

20 Mar 2025, 01:00:08 PM IST

Afcons Infrastructure Live Updates: Afcons Infrastructure share price live: Today's Price range

Afcons Infrastructure Live Updates: Afcons Infrastructure stock experienced a trading range today, with a low of 457.75 and a high of 472.20. The stock showcased volatility, reflecting investor interest within this range throughout the trading session.

20 Mar 2025, 12:23:47 PM IST

20 Mar 2025, 12:23:41 PM IST

20 Mar 2025, 11:13:57 AM IST

20 Mar 2025, 10:13:44 AM IST

20 Mar 2025, 09:51:22 AM IST

20 Mar 2025, 08:04:52 AM IST

Afcons Infrastructure Share Price Live Updates: Afcons Infrastructure closed at ₹447.30 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Afcons Infrastructure Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 465.65 & 450.60 yesterday to end at 456.45. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

