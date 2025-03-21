Afcons Infrastructure Share Price Live blog for 21 Mar 2025

Afcons Infrastructure Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Afcons Infrastructure opened at ₹461.35 and closed at ₹456.45, experiencing a high of ₹472.20 and a low of ₹457.75. The company's market capitalization stood at ₹17,280.36 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹570 and a low of ₹398.55. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 99,613 shares, reflecting active market participation amid fluctuating prices.
Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Afcons Infrastructure Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹570.0, 21.32% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹535.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹630.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|3
|3
|3
|0.00
|Buy
|3
|3
|2
|1
|Hold
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Sell
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Strong Sell
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
Afcons Infrastructure Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹472.20 & ₹457.75 yesterday to end at ₹469.85. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend