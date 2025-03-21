Hello User
Afcons Infrastructure Share Price Live blog for 21 Mar 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 10:12 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Afcons Infrastructure Share Price Today Live Updates : Afcons Infrastructure stock price went up today, 21 Mar 2025, by 2.94 %. The stock closed at 456.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 469.85 per share. Investors should monitor Afcons Infrastructure stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Afcons Infrastructure Share Price Today Live Updates

Afcons Infrastructure Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Afcons Infrastructure opened at 461.35 and closed at 456.45, experiencing a high of 472.20 and a low of 457.75. The company's market capitalization stood at 17,280.36 crore, with a 52-week high of 570 and a low of 398.55. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 99,613 shares, reflecting active market participation amid fluctuating prices.

Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 Mar 2025, 10:12 AM IST Afcons Infrastructure Share Price Live Updates:

21 Mar 2025, 08:31 AM IST Afcons Infrastructure Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Afcons Infrastructure Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 570.0, 21.32% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 535.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 630.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy3330.00
    Buy3321
    Hold0.000.000.000.00
    Sell0.000.000.000.00
    Strong Sell0.000.000.000.00
21 Mar 2025, 08:03 AM IST Afcons Infrastructure Share Price Live Updates: Afcons Infrastructure closed at ₹456.45 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Afcons Infrastructure Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 472.20 & 457.75 yesterday to end at 469.85. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

