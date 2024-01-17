Hello User
Agri Tech India share price Today Live Updates : Agri Tech India Soars in Positive Trade

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 01:14 PM IST Trade
Livemint

Agri Tech India stock price went up today, 17 Jan 2024, by 0.55 %. The stock closed at 226.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 227.45 per share. Investors should monitor Agri Tech India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Agri Tech India Stock Price Today

Agri Tech India Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Agri Tech India opened at 235 and closed at 226.2. The stock reached a high of 254.85 and a low of 234.8. The market capitalization of the company is 146.27 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 262.05 and the 52-week low is 85.9. The BSE volume for the day was 35,582 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

17 Jan 2024, 01:14 PM IST Agri-Tech India share price live: Today's Price range

The Agri-Tech India stock had a low price of 225 and a high price of 254.85 on the current day.

17 Jan 2024, 01:00 PM IST Agri Tech India share price Live :Agri Tech India trading at ₹227.45, up 0.55% from yesterday's ₹226.2

Agri Tech India stock is currently priced at 227.45, with a percent change of 0.55 and a net change of 1.25. This means that the stock has increased by 0.55% and has gained 1.25 points.

17 Jan 2024, 12:59 PM IST Agri Tech India Live Updates

17 Jan 2024, 12:32 PM IST Agri Tech India share price NSE Live :Agri Tech India trading at ₹234, up 3.45% from yesterday's ₹226.2

Agri Tech India stock is currently priced at 234, with a percent change of 3.45 and a net change of 7.8.

17 Jan 2024, 12:15 PM IST Agri-Tech India share price live: Today's Price range

Agri-Tech India stock's low price for the day was 234.8, while the high price reached 254.85.

17 Jan 2024, 11:40 AM IST Agri Tech India share price Live :Agri Tech India closed at ₹226.2 on last trading day

On the last day of Agri Tech India, a total of 35,582 shares were traded on the BSE. The closing price for the day was 226.2.

