Agri Tech India Share Price Live blog for 18 Jan 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:01 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Agri Tech India stock price went up today, 18 Jan 2024, by 0.84 %. The stock closed at 226.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 228.1 per share. Investors should monitor Agri Tech India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Agri Tech India Stock Price Today

Agri Tech India Share Price Today : The open price of Agri Tech India on the last day was 235, while the close price was 226.2. The stock had a high of 254.85 and a low of 225 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is 135.49 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 262.05 and the 52-week low is 85.9. The BSE volume for the stock was 58,076 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Jan 2024, 08:01 AM IST Agri Tech India share price Live :Agri Tech India closed at ₹226.2 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Agri Tech India on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 58,076. The closing price of the shares was 226.2.

