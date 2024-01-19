Agri Tech India Share Price Live blog for 19 Jan 2024

Agri Tech India Share Price Today : On the last day, Agri Tech India's stock opened at ₹238.6 and closed at ₹228.3. The highest price recorded during the day was ₹239.2, while the lowest price was ₹221.8. The market capitalization of the company is ₹132.46 crore. The stock has reached a 52-week high of ₹262.05 and a 52-week low of ₹85.9. The BSE volume for the day was 7311 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.