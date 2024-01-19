Hello User
Agri Tech India Share Price Live blog for 19 Jan 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:15 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Agri Tech India stock price went down today, 19 Jan 2024, by -2.32 %. The stock closed at 228.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 223 per share. Investors should monitor Agri Tech India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Agri Tech India Stock Price Today

Agri Tech India Share Price Today : On the last day, Agri Tech India's stock opened at 238.6 and closed at 228.3. The highest price recorded during the day was 239.2, while the lowest price was 221.8. The market capitalization of the company is 132.46 crore. The stock has reached a 52-week high of 262.05 and a 52-week low of 85.9. The BSE volume for the day was 7311 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

19 Jan 2024, 08:15 AM IST Agri Tech India share price Live :Agri Tech India closed at ₹228.3 on last trading day

On the last day of Agri Tech India trading on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), a total of 7,311 shares were traded. The closing price of the shares stood at 228.3.

