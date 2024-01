Agri Tech India Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Agri Tech India opened at ₹221.45 and closed at ₹220.15. The stock reached a high of ₹221.45 and a low of ₹215. The market capitalization of Agri Tech India is currently at ₹130.03 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹262.05, while the 52-week low is ₹85.9. The BSE volume for Agri Tech India was 7751 shares. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Agri Tech India share price NSE Live :Agri Tech India trading at ₹218.9, down -0.57% from yesterday's ₹220.15 Based on the current data of Agri Tech India stock, the price is ₹218.9 with a percent change of -0.57 and a net change of -1.25. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight decrease in value.

Agri Tech India share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation 1623.6 16.35 1.02 1701.25 780.65 11328.17 Kaveri Seed Company 672.0 -2.6 -0.39 691.5 473.0 3757.95

Agri-Tech India share price live: Today's Price range The current day's low price for Agri-Tech India stock is ₹215 and the high price is ₹221.45.

Agri Tech India share price update :Agri Tech India trading at ₹218.9, down -0.57% from yesterday's ₹220.15 The current data shows that the stock price of Agri Tech India is ₹218.9. There has been a percent change of -0.57, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -1.25, further confirming the negative movement in the stock price.

Agri Tech India Live Updates AGRI-TECH INDIA More Information

Agri Tech India share price NSE Live :Agri Tech India trading at ₹218.9, down -0.57% from yesterday's ₹220.15 The current stock price of Agri Tech India is ₹218.9, with a percent change of -0.57 and a net change of -1.25. This indicates that the stock price has decreased by 0.57% or ₹1.25.

Agri Tech India share price Today :Agri Tech India trading at ₹218.9, down -0.57% from yesterday's ₹220.15 The current data of Agri Tech India stock shows that the stock price is ₹218.9. There has been a percent change of -0.57 and a net change of -1.25. This indicates that the stock price has decreased by 0.57% and the value has decreased by 1.25.

Agri Tech India share price Live :Agri Tech India closed at ₹220.15 on last trading day On the last day of trading for Agri Tech India on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 7751. The closing price for the day was ₹220.15.