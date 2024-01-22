Agri Tech India share price Today Live Updates : Agri Tech India Stocks Plummet Amidst Market Turmoil

Agri Tech India Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Agri Tech India opened at ₹221.45 and closed at ₹220.15. The stock reached a high of ₹221.45 and a low of ₹215. The market capitalization of Agri Tech India is currently at ₹130.03 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹262.05, while the 52-week low is ₹85.9. The BSE volume for Agri Tech India was 7751 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Based on the current data of Agri Tech India stock, the price is ₹218.9 with a percent change of -0.57 and a net change of -1.25. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight decrease in value.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation
|1623.6
|16.35
|1.02
|1701.25
|780.65
|11328.17
|Kaveri Seed Company
|672.0
|-2.6
|-0.39
|691.5
|473.0
|3757.95
The current day's low price for Agri-Tech India stock is ₹215 and the high price is ₹221.45.
The current data shows that the stock price of Agri Tech India is ₹218.9. There has been a percent change of -0.57, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -1.25, further confirming the negative movement in the stock price.
The current stock price of Agri Tech India is ₹218.9, with a percent change of -0.57 and a net change of -1.25. This indicates that the stock price has decreased by 0.57% or ₹1.25.
The current data of Agri Tech India stock shows that the stock price is ₹218.9. There has been a percent change of -0.57 and a net change of -1.25. This indicates that the stock price has decreased by 0.57% and the value has decreased by 1.25.
On the last day of trading for Agri Tech India on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 7751. The closing price for the day was ₹220.15.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!