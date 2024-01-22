Hello User
Agri Tech India share price Today Live Updates : Agri Tech India Stocks Plummet Amidst Market Turmoil

LIVE UPDATES
4 min read . 11:05 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Agri Tech India stock price went down today, 22 Jan 2024, by -0.57 %. The stock closed at 220.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 218.9 per share. Investors should monitor Agri Tech India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Agri Tech India Stock Price Today

Agri Tech India Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Agri Tech India opened at 221.45 and closed at 220.15. The stock reached a high of 221.45 and a low of 215. The market capitalization of Agri Tech India is currently at 130.03 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 262.05, while the 52-week low is 85.9. The BSE volume for Agri Tech India was 7751 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Based on the current data of Agri Tech India stock, the price is 218.9 with a percent change of -0.57 and a net change of -1.25. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight decrease in value.

22 Jan 2024, 10:37 AM IST Agri Tech India share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation1623.616.351.021701.25780.6511328.17
Kaveri Seed Company672.0-2.6-0.39691.5473.03757.95
22 Jan 2024, 10:26 AM IST Agri-Tech India share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price for Agri-Tech India stock is 215 and the high price is 221.45.

The current data shows that the stock price of Agri Tech India is 218.9. There has been a percent change of -0.57, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -1.25, further confirming the negative movement in the stock price.

22 Jan 2024, 10:04 AM IST Agri Tech India Live Updates

The current stock price of Agri Tech India is 218.9, with a percent change of -0.57 and a net change of -1.25. This indicates that the stock price has decreased by 0.57% or 1.25.

The current data of Agri Tech India stock shows that the stock price is 218.9. There has been a percent change of -0.57 and a net change of -1.25. This indicates that the stock price has decreased by 0.57% and the value has decreased by 1.25.

22 Jan 2024, 08:02 AM IST Agri Tech India share price Live :Agri Tech India closed at ₹220.15 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Agri Tech India on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 7751. The closing price for the day was 220.15.

