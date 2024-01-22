Agri Tech India share price Today Live Updates : Agri Tech India Stocks Plummet Amidst Market Turmoil

Agri Tech India Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Agri Tech India opened at ₹221.45 and closed at ₹220.15. The stock reached a high of ₹221.45 and a low of ₹215. The market capitalization of Agri Tech India is currently at ₹130.03 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹262.05, while the 52-week low is ₹85.9. The BSE volume for Agri Tech India was 7751 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.